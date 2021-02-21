UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Shows 89.4% Efficacy Against Transmission Of COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Shows 89.4% Efficacy Against Transmission of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies has demonstrated 89.4% efficacy against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing scientific research conducted by the Israeli Health Ministry.

The news outlet stressed that Israel already vaccinated about one-third of its population that allowed scientists to carry out the research on the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which covered roughly 1.7 million inoculated people.

According to the magazine, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin expected that the vaccine could prevent up to 60 percent of transmissions.

However, the research has demonstrated that the vaccine is far more efficient.

The news outlet added that the results of the research were not officially published yet, that was why Pfizer and BioNTech did not comment on the fresh data on their vaccine.

Israel began its mass vaccination campaign on December 20. To date, nearly half of the country's 9.3-million population has received at least one shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The country has confirmed 744,513 COVID-19 cases, with 5,526 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Israel December Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

10 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

40 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

55 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.