MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has welcomed the United Kingdom's emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine as a landmark step in fighting the pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use. The country is set to start vaccination early next week.

"Today's Emergency Use Authorization in the U.K. marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.

K.," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, as quoted in a press release.

He added that the company and its German partner, BioNTech, anticipate further authorizations and approvals, including from the US food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has earlier described the vaccine use authorization as "fantastic" news, saying that it is the protection of vaccines that will help "reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 percent efficacy as they concluded the phase 3 study.