UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer CEO Calls UK's Use Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine 'Historic Moment'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:22 PM

Pfizer CEO Calls UK's Use Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine 'Historic Moment'

US multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has welcomed the United Kingdom's emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine as a landmark step in fighting the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has welcomed the United Kingdom's emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine as a landmark step in fighting the pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use. The country is set to start vaccination early next week.

"Today's Emergency Use Authorization in the U.K. marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.

K.," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, as quoted in a press release.

He added that the company and its German partner, BioNTech, anticipate further authorizations and approvals, including from the US food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has earlier described the vaccine use authorization as "fantastic" news, saying that it is the protection of vaccines that will help "reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 percent efficacy as they concluded the phase 3 study.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Company United Kingdom November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi ..

1 minute ago

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

1 minute ago

Brazil Resumes Uranium Production at Caetite Site ..

1 minute ago

Nation paying the price for ignoring agriculture f ..

20 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA resolution for Sikh Mar ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll in Africa tops 52,000

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.