UrduPoint.com

Pfizer CEO Grilled On 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vaccine At Davos Summit

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vaccine at Davos Summit

Albert Bourla, the chief executive of the US pharma giant Pfizer, was forced to flee journalists after he came under a barrage of uncomfortable questions on the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the streets of the Swiss resort of Davos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Albert Bourla, the chief executive of the US pharma giant Pfizer, was forced to flee journalists after he came under a barrage of uncomfortable questions on the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the streets of the Swiss resort of Davos.

A video of Bourla being grilled about why Pfizer kept revising the effectiveness rate of its vaccine downward was shared on social media by India's minister of state for technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity," the minister said.

Bourla, who has chaired Pfizer since 2019, evaded questions of Rebel news journalists�about whether the company would assume liability for the side effects of its "ineffective vaccine" and give refunds to countries that bought it, to which he replied with "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day.

"

Pfizer reportedly made tens of billions of Dollars off COVID-19 vaccines alone in 2021 and was projected to bump up the gains in 2022.

The Hindustan Times reported that the company sought an indemnity bond from the Indian government at the start of the vaccination rollout in India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, which would have exempted Pfizer from legal claims in case the vaccine produced side effects.

Related Topics

India World Technology Social Media Company Nice 2019 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

36 seconds ago
 Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate at ..

Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate attempt by PTI to bring Imran to ..

38 seconds ago
 Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's ..

Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's issues on priority

39 seconds ago
 Monetary Policy Announcement

Monetary Policy Announcement

8 minutes ago
 Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment ..

Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

Birth anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.