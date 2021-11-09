UrduPoint.com

Pfizer CEO Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine Booster To Be Effective For 1 Year

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:26 PM

Pfizer CEO Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to Be Effective for 1 Year

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that he predicts the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be effective for a year, but warned that more research needs to be done to assess their effectiveness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that he predicts the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be effective for a year, but warned that more research needs to be done to assess their effectiveness.

"If I can take a prediction, it looks like it will last for a year, looks like there is a chance it will be like an annual vaccination," Bourla said during a virtual conversation at the Atlantic Council.

The Pfizer CEO noted that immunity wanes after six months for the second vaccine dose and suggested� that one should wait and see until the additional tests concerning the boosters are completed.

"We know that we saw waning of immunity six months after the second dose," he said.

Bourla urged waiting at least several months for the additional research to be done before reaching more definite conclusions. However, he added that the booster dose gives a higher level of protection than the original dose.

Related Topics

Immunity

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

27 minutes ago
 FESCO to award "Best Lineman" certificates

FESCO to award "Best Lineman" certificates

35 seconds ago
 DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack ..

DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

36 seconds ago
 Polish Sejm Extraordinary Meeting Over Border Situ ..

Polish Sejm Extraordinary Meeting Over Border Situation With Belarus Underway

40 seconds ago
 West Lies Saying About Minsk's Moscow-Backed 'Hybr ..

West Lies Saying About Minsk's Moscow-Backed 'Hybrid Operation' on EU Border - Z ..

42 seconds ago
 Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.