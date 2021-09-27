UrduPoint.com

Pfizer CEO Says Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic Possible With Annual Re-Vaccinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Pfizer CEO Says Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic Possible With Annual Re-Vaccinations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that the world would be able to return to normal life, which was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, provided that there will be annual re-vaccinations.

"I agree that, within a year, I think we will be able to come back to normal life.

I don't think that this means that variants will not be continuing coming ... And I think the most likely scenario, it is annual re-vaccinations. But we don't know really. We need to wait and see the data," Bourla told ABC news.

Pfizer, he added, will soon provide the US authorities with the data from the company's vaccine trial among children from five to 11, which is said to have confirmed the coronavirus shot's effectiveness and safety for the age group.

Related Topics

World Company Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

2 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

2 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

3 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

3 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.