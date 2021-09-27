Pfizer CEO Says Normal Life After COVID-19 Pandemic Possible With Annual Re-Vaccinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that the world would be able to return to normal life, which was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, provided that there will be annual re-vaccinations.

"I agree that, within a year, I think we will be able to come back to normal life.

I don't think that this means that variants will not be continuing coming ... And I think the most likely scenario, it is annual re-vaccinations. But we don't know really. We need to wait and see the data," Bourla told ABC news.

Pfizer, he added, will soon provide the US authorities with the data from the company's vaccine trial among children from five to 11, which is said to have confirmed the coronavirus shot's effectiveness and safety for the age group.