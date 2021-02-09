UrduPoint.com
Pfizer CEO Vows To Assist Kiev In Getting Vaccine As Soon As Possible - Zelenskyy's Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pfizer CEO Vows to Assist Kiev in Getting Vaccine as Soon as Possible - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised to assist Kiev in receiving the vaccine against COVID-19 as soon as possible, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday.

"The President informed about the current epidemic situation in Ukraine and the government's plans to launch vaccination against COVID-19 ... The interlocutors discussed issues related to the conclusion of a contract for the supply of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine as soon as possible ... The board Chairman of Pfizer promised to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the first batches of vaccine under contract as soon as possible," the statement said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy thanked Bourla for the efforts to speed up the supply of the Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine and expressed readiness to create all the necessary conditions for the use of the vaccine.

In late January, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said that Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February as part of the COVAX facility. Next COVID-19 vaccine shipments are planned from mid-February and last until the end of the second quarter of 2021. The supplies will include from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

