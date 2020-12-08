UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Chief Insists No Corners Cut On Vaccine Testing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:21 PM

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine testing

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said Tuesday he understood concerns around the speed at which pharmaceutical companies have produced Covid-19 vaccines, but insisted that no corners had been cut

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said Tuesday he understood concerns around the speed at which pharmaceutical companies have produced Covid-19 vaccines, but insisted that no corners had been cut.

As Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start a mass coronavirus vaccine campaign, using the new Pfizer-BioNTech jab, Bourla said people should feel confident that it is safe and effective.

"We didn't cut any corners," he told a virtual media briefing hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

The vaccine, based on new technology, has been tested "in the exact same way as we are testing any vaccine that is circulating out there," Bourla assured.

In fact, he added, "this vaccine actually was tested, because of the scrutiny, with even higher standards in terms of how we do things." The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is one of several vaccine candidates approaching approval in a number of countries, bringing hope for an end to the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide and ravaged economies.

Bourla said he understood the concerns around the speed at which the vaccines had been developed.

"Always there are people who are sceptical about vaccines, but I have to say they are wrong," he said.

"I can imagine that in this case, because the products, the vaccines or the medicines are developed very fast that it is even worse because it has been severely politicised, particularly in the US.

"That makes people confused. They don't know who to believe and what to believe, because the discussion was happening on political rather than on scientific terms." But he stressed that the companies were intent on ensuring that only safe and effective vaccines make it to market, and "the regulators are very careful." For those wary of getting a jab, Bourla said: "I understand their concerns, but they need to think twice.

"The decision to vaccinate, or not, is not affecting only your health. It is affecting the health of others, and likely the health of people you love," he said.

"If you don't vaccinate you are becoming the weak link that will allow the virus to replicate."

Related Topics

Technology Same Market National University Media Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

11 minutes ago

Oxford/Astra first to publish final-stage vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

4 minutes ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

13 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

13 minutes ago

Ethiopia, UN tussle over humanitarian access to Ti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.