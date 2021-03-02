Pfizer COVAX Deliveries Delayed as It Asks Counties to Do Extra Indemnification Work- GAVI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility have been delayed as the US pharma giant made countries do "additional work" on indemnification, Seth Berkeley, the CEO of the international vaccine alliance Gavi, said on Tuesday.

"On Pfizer, Pfizer has required countries to do some additional work, working with them on the deliveries and on some of the indemnification and liability issues, and that has taken more time, and that's one of the reasons there has been a delay in rolling out that vaccine as compared to the aspirations we had," Berkley said during a briefing.