UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer COVAX Deliveries Delayed As It Asks Counties To Do Extra Indemnification Work- GAVI

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pfizer COVAX Deliveries Delayed as It Asks Counties to Do Extra Indemnification Work- GAVI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility have been delayed as the US pharma giant made countries do "additional work" on indemnification, Seth Berkeley, the CEO of the international vaccine alliance Gavi, said on Tuesday.

"On Pfizer, Pfizer has required countries to do some additional work, working with them on the deliveries and on some of the indemnification and liability issues, and that has taken more time, and that's one of the reasons there has been a delay in rolling out that vaccine as compared to the aspirations we had," Berkley said during a briefing.

Related Topics

World Berkeley Alliance

Recent Stories

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

9 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

20 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

28 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

52 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.