Pfizer Creates DNA Template For Work On Omicron-Specific Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:57 PM

Pfizer Creates DNA Template for Work on Omicron-Specific Vaccine

Pfizer has created a DNA template as part of its efforts to develop a vaccine that will specifically target the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Pfizer has created a DNA template as part of its efforts to develop a vaccine that will specifically target the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.

"Friday, we made our first DNA template which is the first part of the development process of any vaccine, and we have made multiple times clear that we will be able to have a vaccine in less than 100 days," Bourla said.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new virus variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern. The new strain is reported to carry 32 mutations, which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

