Pfizer Expects Record $54Bln From 2022 Sales of COVID-19 Vaccine, Pill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it expects record-high revenue of $54 billion in 2022 from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and pill for the treatment of the virus.

"The guidance for 2022 revenues also includes: an anticipated $32 billion of revenue for Comirnaty(1) (vaccine against COVID-19), which includes doses expected to be delivered in fiscal 2022(5) under contracts signed as of late-January 2022, and an anticipated $22 billion of revenue for Paxlovid, which includes treatment courses expected to be delivered in fiscal 2022(5), primarily relating to supply contracts signed or committed as of late-January 2022," the company said in a report.

In 2021, the company exceeded its goal of manufacturing 3 billion doses of its vaccine, Frank D'Amelio, chief financial officer, said.

"We have prudently deployed our capital through multiple business development transactions in recent months to advance our strategies, always with an eye toward bolstering growth in the latter half of this decade and beyond. I have never been more confident in the future of Pfizer," he added.

In late January, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they embarked on a clinical study of their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults 18 to 55 years of age.

The Omicron emerged as the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States late last year, causing almost all new US infections of the virus. Despite this, the variant has proved to be less lethal than the Delta which caused a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths last year after a respite from the original COVID-19 strain.