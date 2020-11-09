Pfizer Expects to Produce up to 50Mln Vaccine Doses in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Pfizer is expecting to produce up to 50 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021, the company said Monday.

According to Pfizer, the vaccine it developed jointly with BioNTech SE proved more than 90 percent effective in the latest trials.

"Based on current projections we expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021," Pfizer said in a press release.

"Submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned for soon after the required safety milestone is achieved, which is currently expected to occur in the third week of November," the company said.