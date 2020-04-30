UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Eyes 10-20 Mn Doses Of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine By Year-end

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Pfizer eyes 10-20 mn doses of experimental COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

Pfizer voiced hope Thursday it could roll out up to 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German firm Biontech for emergency use by the end of 2020Pfizer

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pfizer voiced hope Thursday it could roll out up to 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German firm Biontech for emergency use by the end of 2020Pfizer.

The two companies are working on four possible vaccines against the new coronavirus, and launched clinical trials using volunteers in Germany earlier this month.

The head of the US pharma giant's vaccines unit, Nanette Cocero, told a virtual briefing Thursday that the companies were moving forward to ramp up clinical trials and manufacturing capabilities in parallel to be able to produce a large number of doses as soon as a vaccine is demonstrated to be safe and efficient.

It can take years for a new vaccine to be licensed for general use, but in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, experimental vaccines shown to be safe and effective against the novel coronavirus could likely win approval for emergency use.

The virus, which first surfaced in China late last year, has killed nearly 230,000 people and infected close to 3.2 million worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Assuming the safety and efficacy of one of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine candidates is proven in clinical trials -- something Cocero said could happen "hopefully in the coming months" -- production will follow quickly.

"We are looking to ramp up manufacturing rather quickly to have around 10 to 20 million doses by the end of this year," she said, adding that they would be available for "an emergency use type of setting."

Related Topics

China German Germany From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

19 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

34 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athlet ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.