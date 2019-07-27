UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer In Talks On Off-patent Drugs Merger With Mylan: Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:09 PM

Pfizer in talks on off-patent drugs merger with Mylan: report

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is nearing a deal to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is nearing a deal to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The proposed merger, which the Journal said could be announced as early as Monday, would create a new global giant in the sector of lower-priced medicines.

It comes as drugmakers face intense political pressure to drive down prices in the United States, and as former big sellers including Pfizer's impotence drug Viagra and cholesterol pills Lipitor, have lost patent protection and face lower-priced competition.

Both groups reportedly hope a merger with Mylan -- whose top seller the EpiPen emergency allergy shot is also facing new competition -- will help reignite slowing sales growth.

If the operation goes ahead, Mylan shareholders will own just over 40 percent of the new entity, and Pfizer shareholders the remainder, the Journal said.

With a market value just under $10 billion, Mylan reported annual turnover last year of close to $12 billion.

The current head of Pfizer's off-patent drugs business -- which is called Upjohn -- would reportedly take the helm of the combined new entity, to be headquartered in the United States.

Related Topics

Business Drugs United States Market Top Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister highlighted true image of Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

World's largest concert piano strikes chord in Lat ..

1 minute ago

Sudan probe shows paramilitaries involved in deadl ..

1 minute ago

No home comforts for Zverev after Lendl split

1 minute ago

Two US teenagers arrested over killing of Italian ..

8 minutes ago

Akhuwat distributes Rs 8.1 mln worth interest free ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.