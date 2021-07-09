Pfizer Launches Gene-Based Association Statistics Resource With AbbVie, Biogen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Pfizer said it has joined forces with Biogen and AbbVie to launch an online resource that links rare protein-coding genetic variants with data on human health and diseases.

Managed by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the browser contains exome sequencing data from 300,000 research participants at the UK Biobank biomedical database, paired with detailed health information.

"The collaboration between AbbVie, Biogen and Pfizer to make these data available highlights the importance of working together to advance science .

.. In line with the collaboration members' commitment to openness, these results can now be accessed freely via the new browser. This browser will enable scientists worldwide to explore and utilize the data for their respective areas of interest in accordance with UK Biobank's terms of use," Pfizer said in a statement.

Exomes are regions of the genome that are responsible for encoding proteins and are thought to contain about 85% of disease-causing genetic variants, which makes them invaluable for scientists studying underlying causes of various illnesses.