UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Launches Gene-Based Association Statistics Resource With AbbVie, Biogen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Pfizer Launches Gene-Based Association Statistics Resource With AbbVie, Biogen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Pfizer said it has joined forces with Biogen and AbbVie to launch an online resource that links rare protein-coding genetic variants with data on human health and diseases.

Managed by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the browser contains exome sequencing data from 300,000 research participants at the UK Biobank biomedical database, paired with detailed health information.

"The collaboration between AbbVie, Biogen and Pfizer to make these data available highlights the importance of working together to advance science .

.. In line with the collaboration members' commitment to openness, these results can now be accessed freely via the new browser. This browser will enable scientists worldwide to explore and utilize the data for their respective areas of interest in accordance with UK Biobank's terms of use," Pfizer said in a statement.

Exomes are regions of the genome that are responsible for encoding proteins and are thought to contain about 85% of disease-causing genetic variants, which makes them invaluable for scientists studying underlying causes of various illnesses.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

36 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

1 hour ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

1 hour ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.