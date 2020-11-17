UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Launches Pilot COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Preparedness Program In 4 US States

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:12 PM

Pfizer Launches Pilot COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Preparedness Program in 4 US States

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced in a press release on Tuesday it was launching a pilot program that aims to inform the delivery and distribution of its coronavirus vaccine in the US states of Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced in a press release on Tuesday it was launching a pilot program that aims to inform the delivery and distribution of its coronavirus vaccine in the US states of Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee.

"To build on our coordination with the relevant U.S. agencies, Pfizer launched this pilot program to help better support the states' planning, deployment, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Learnings from this program will be adapted for usage across other states to help them create effective immunization programs for this vaccine," the company said in a press release.

According to Pfizer, the four US states were selected due to their differences in overall size, diversity of populations, and immunization infrastructure, as well as the need to reach populations both in rural and urban areas.

In a disclaimer of future preferential benefits for these four states, the company has stressed that they "will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of this pilot, nor will they receive any differential consideration."

Pfizer developed the vaccine in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech. As the unregistered vaccine is underway with phase 3 clinical trials, the creators have declared above 90-percent efficiency.

Related Topics

German Company Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoCC establishes first Wildlife Information Center ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandar Vs Karachi Kings: Wasim Aram says ..

25 minutes ago

40 parking lots in green belts demolished

4 minutes ago

Belarus Prosecutors Ask Warsaw to Extradite Creato ..

7 minutes ago

France Closer to Regaining Control Over Pandemic - ..

7 minutes ago

91,685 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.