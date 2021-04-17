Pfizer, Moderna Declined J&J Request to Study Vaccine Blood Clot Risks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Pfizer and Moderna declined to participate in Johnson & Johnson's multilateral collaborative study of the recent blood clots side-effects after vaccination against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson & Johnson asked AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna to study the possible safety issues of COVID-19 vaccines but only AstraZeneca, which has been experiencing similar blood-clotting effects in Europe, agreed, the report said.

Pfizer and Moderna decided not be a part of the joint effort because they did not want their respective vaccines to be associated with either Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca which had been buffeted with adverse side-effects, while no such effects have been reported by people who received the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused earlier this week after 6 confirmed cases of blood clots in combination found in women between the ages of 18 and 48 with one woman died and one being in critical condition. Overall, more than seven million people in the US received a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.