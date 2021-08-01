UrduPoint.com

Pfizer, Moderna Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Prices In Supply Contracts With EU - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:50 PM

Pfizer, Moderna Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Prices in Supply Contracts With EU - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Pfizer and Moderna have boosted the prices for their vaccines in latest EU supply contracts, Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The manufactures raised the prices by over a quarter and more than 10%, respectively, which means that a vaccine dose by Pfizer now costs 19.5 Euros ($22.9) and that by Moderna costs $25.5, according to the newspaper.

The terms of the contracts struck in 2021 for a two-year period were reportedly altered after phase 3 trial was conducted and proved a higher efficacy of the two vaccines, as compared to their rivals.

The pharmaceuticals declined to comment on the pricing policies, Financial Times said.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is being supported by booster campaigns that have been launched in some countries and a rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Related Topics

Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

51 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

51 minutes ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

1 hour ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

2 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

3 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.