Pfizer, Moderna Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Prices In Supply Contracts With EU - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Pfizer and Moderna have boosted the prices for their vaccines in latest EU supply contracts, Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The manufactures raised the prices by over a quarter and more than 10%, respectively, which means that a vaccine dose by Pfizer now costs 19.5 Euros ($22.9) and that by Moderna costs $25.5, according to the newspaper.
The terms of the contracts struck in 2021 for a two-year period were reportedly altered after phase 3 trial was conducted and proved a higher efficacy of the two vaccines, as compared to their rivals.
The pharmaceuticals declined to comment on the pricing policies, Financial Times said.
The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is being supported by booster campaigns that have been launched in some countries and a rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.