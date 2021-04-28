UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Show 94% Effectiveness In Elderly Americans - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Show 94% Effectiveness in Elderly Americans - Health Dept.

The latest data from Americans aged 65 and above show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 94 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Wednesday

W WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The latest data from Americans aged 65 and above show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 94 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Wednesday.

"In this multistate analysis of adults aged 65 years, receipt of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine was associated with significant protection against COVID-19 hospitalization. Effectiveness was 94 percent among adults who were fully vaccinated and 64 percent among adults who were partially vaccinated," the report said.

The findings were consistent with the efficacy determined from clinical trials in adults aged 65 and above, the report said.

Because the study excluded elderly vaccine recipients who tested positive after receiving vaccinations but did not require hospitalization, the analysis "had limited power to assess protection against severe COVID-19 among older adults," the report added.

In assessing the impact of receiving only a single dose, no significant vaccine effectiveness was detected within 14 days of the initial jab, highlighting the continued risk for severe illness shortly after vaccination, before a protective immune response has been achieved, according to the report.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

23 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

38 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

39 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

54 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

54 minutes ago

DIG orders foolproof security arrangements on Youm ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.