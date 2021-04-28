Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Show 94% Effectiveness in Elderly Americans - Health Dept.

The latest data from Americans aged 65 and above show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 94 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Wednesday

W WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The latest data from Americans aged 65 and above show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 94 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Wednesday.

"In this multistate analysis of adults aged 65 years, receipt of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine was associated with significant protection against COVID-19 hospitalization. Effectiveness was 94 percent among adults who were fully vaccinated and 64 percent among adults who were partially vaccinated," the report said.

The findings were consistent with the efficacy determined from clinical trials in adults aged 65 and above, the report said.

Because the study excluded elderly vaccine recipients who tested positive after receiving vaccinations but did not require hospitalization, the analysis "had limited power to assess protection against severe COVID-19 among older adults," the report added.

In assessing the impact of receiving only a single dose, no significant vaccine effectiveness was detected within 14 days of the initial jab, highlighting the continued risk for severe illness shortly after vaccination, before a protective immune response has been achieved, according to the report.