Pfizer, Moderna Will Not Attend Trump's 'Vaccine Summit' - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Pfizer and Moderna, the two major pharmaceutical manufacturers expected to soon receive Federal approval for emergency use of their coronavirus vaccines, have turned down invitations by President Donald Trump to attend a "Vaccine Summit" in the White House on Tuesday, US media reported.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel were both invited to attend the gathering, but neither of them will be there, STAT news said on Monday.

The Trump administration has publicly clashed with Pfizer in recent weeks over its involvement in the administration's Operation Warp Speed and the timing of a data release showing its vaccine to be highly effective, the report said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit that the new vaccines were developed in record time and for making plans for the vaccines' delivery throughout the United States.

