Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Children In US - White House

Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Pfizer is shipping the first seven million of 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven following food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for it last Friday. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Monday.

"We have secured enough vaccines for all 28 million kids aged five to eleven," Zients told a White House briefing. "The FDA authorization was the trigger regulator-ally. ... Seven million doses are already en-route: Within the next week, 15 million doses will be around the country at convenient trusted sites."

Zients said more than 20,000 pediatricians, pharmacies and other medical care facilities are now in the process of preparing to administer the vaccines nationwide starting next week.

"Starting (the) week of November 8, the children's vaccine program will be up and running. We have been planning for this moment. ....Our vaccination program for children will be running at full strength. We are making important progress," he added.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Directory Rochelle Walensky told the briefing that a Pfizer clinical review showed only three cases of COVID-19 among 1,300 who had received the vaccine and added that its efficacy on them was nearly 91%.

