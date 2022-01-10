Pfizer Omicron Vaccine Will Be Ready in March - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

Pfizer has started manufacturing a vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the doses will be ready in another two months, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Pfizer has started manufacturing a vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the doses will be ready in another two months, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.

"This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla said in an interview. "We (are) already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk."

The executive noted that Pfizer wasn't sure if an Omicron vaccine was really needed, given the less lethal risk it poses to people compared to some other COVID-19 strains despite its fast transmissibility. But Pfizer was going ahead to produce the vaccine because some governments wanted it as soon as possible.

The vaccine could potentially target other coronavirus variants that are in circulation, he said.

"The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let's say the third dose," Bourla said.

The Omicron emerged as the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States late last year, causing almost all new US infections of the virus. Despite this, the variant has proven to be less lethal than the Delta which caused a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths last year after a respite from the original COVID-19 strain.