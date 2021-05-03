Pfizer Plans to Modify COVID-19 Vaccine to Use It Without Dilution By Year-End - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Pfizer expects to develop an alternative "ready-to-use" version of its coronavirus vaccine that can be used without dilution and stored at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of this year, the Axios news portal reported on Monday, citing Pfizer's vice president for global supply chain, Tanya Alcorn.

The pharmaceutical company also announced plans to start distributing smaller packages of COVID-19 vaccine across the world from late May due to of fluctuating demand. Pfizer will decrease the number of doses from 1,170 to 450 to reduce potential waste, Axios said.

The manufacturers of the vaccine previously required storage temperatures from 76 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit below zero.

This requirement posed a serious challenge to distribution, especially among less developed nations without cold chain infrastructure.

In February, the US food and Drug Administration announced that it was possible to transport and store the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at conventional temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers. The new storage conditions have become possible due to additional information provided by Pfizer.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late March, citing a source in Pfizer, that the US company and its German partner, BioNTech, would begin testing a freeze-dried version of its COVID-19 vaccine in April.