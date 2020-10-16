UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Plans To Seek Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccine In November: Company

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for Covid-19 vaccine in November: company

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer expects to file for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in late November, around two weeks after the November 3 US presidential election, it said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer expects to file for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in late November, around two weeks after the November 3 US presidential election, it said Friday.

The company said it hopes to move ahead with the vaccine after safety data is available in the third week of November, immediately lifting the company's shares two percent in the US.

"So let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for Emergency Authorization Use in the US soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November," the company's chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in an open letter.

More Stories From World

