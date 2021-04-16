Pfizer Rejects Oxford Study Linking Its Vaccine to Blood Clots as Unfounded

(@FahadShabbir)

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer denied on Thursday that the occurrence of rare blood clotting after its COVID-19 vaccine was about the same as after AstraZeneca's drug, as claimed by a new University of Oxford study

According to the study, published earlier in the day by the co-developer of AstraZeneca's vaccine, 5 in 1 million patients suffered from rare blood clotting known as cerebral venous thrombosis after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. Among those administered the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, the proportion was 4 in 1 million, researchers said.

"CDC [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] reported that no similar findings have been observed with the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. With a vast number of people vaccinated to date, no medical observations have modified the safety profile of our vaccine observed in phase 3 clinical trials," Pfizer was cited as saying by the Barron's magazine.

Pfizer also stressed that its own safety review based on data from 200 million shots found no evidence that its drug was linked to cases of arterial or venous thrombosis associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration recommended to halt temporarily the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clotting side effects. The use of AstraZeneca's vaccine has also been suspended in many countries over blood clotting concerns, despite the EU drug regulator's report confirming that post-inoculation thrombosis was a "very rare" side effect.