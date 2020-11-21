UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Requests US Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pfizer Requests US Emergency Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has filed a request to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in cooperation with German laboratory BioNTech, the company said in a statement.

"Pfizer and BioNTech_Group have submitted an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) request to US FDA for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the company said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pfizer and BioNTech announced in an earlier press release that they would submit the request for the emergency use of their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 against SARS-CoV-2.

"FDA approval would potentially enable use of the vaccine in high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December 2020," Pfizer said.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that the final analysis of the phase III clinical trials of the vaccine showed its 95 percent efficiency.

More Stories From World

