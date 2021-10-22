Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective In Children
Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:29 PM
The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has shown more than 90% efficacy in children between 5 and 11 years old, according to a study submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration
"The observed VE (vaccine effectiveness) from at least 7 days after Dose 2 for BNT162b2 10 g administered to children 5 to