Pfizer Says Has Asked US FDA To Grant Emergency Use Of Its COVID Vaccine For Ages Below 12
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:10 PM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Pfizer said on Thursday it had asked the US food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
"We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to