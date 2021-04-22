UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Says Identified Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccines In Mexico, Poland - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The US pharmaceutical company of Pfizer has identified fake doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico and Poland, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In Mexico, some 80 people got fraudulent vaccines at a clinic for about $1,000 per dose. The doses also had fake labels.

In Poland, the fake doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are likely to have been an anti-wrinkle medicine. The Polish authorities said that no people had received the fake vaccines.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 143.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.05 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

