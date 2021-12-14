Pfizer Says New Trials Prove High Efficacy of COVID-19 Oral Treatment

A new stage of trials proved the high efficacy of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment against COVID-19 by reducing risk of hospitalization or death by 89%, the company announced on Tuesday

The company said it analyzed results from 2,246 high-risk adult patients that received its oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID in comparison to those that took a placebo.

"These results were consistent with the interim analysis announced in November 2021, showing PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset," the company said in statement.

Within five days from the time symptoms started to manifest, the treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo, showing an increase from the 85% observed in the interim analysis, Pfizer noted.

The company has submitted the data to the US food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of the treatment.