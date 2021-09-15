Pfizer Says Substances Found in COVID-19 Vaccine Vials in Japan Harmless - Reports

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that 95 vials of its coronavirus vaccine had floating substances, which are undissolved residue and are thus harmless, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

On Tuesday, it was reported that white floating matter was found in five unused Pfizer vials in vaccination centers in the cities of Sagamihara and Kamakura in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, and Sakai in Osaka prefecture. The vials reportedly belonged to the same lot, FF5357.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Pfizer's Japanese branch said that vials can contain a white undissolved residue that does not pose a health issue even if it does not get dissolved when the vial is turned over.

At the same time, the company promised to look into the matter and report its findings.

This is the second time Japan has faced issues with COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the country. In late August, three batches of about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were put on hold after a pharmacist identified black particles in some of the vials. The substance was later identified as metallic powder. Other contaminated vials contained residue of rubber caps from the incorrect injection of syringes.

By the time the contaminated Moderna vaccines were withdrawn, they had already been distributed to 889 vaccination centers and 55 of them had been used.