UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Says To Sell 10 Mn Covid-19 Treatments To US For $5.3 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to US for $5.3 bn

Pfizer said Thursday it will sell 10 million Covid-19 treatment courses for Covid-19 to the US government for $5.3 billion, pending approval from regulators

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pfizer said Thursday it will sell 10 million Covid-19 treatment courses for Covid-19 to the US government for $5.3 billion, pending approval from regulators.

The pharmaceutical giant asked the US food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Paxlovid pill which has been shown to cut hospitalization or death by nearly 90 percent among newly-infected high risk patients.

Related Topics

From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will So ..

Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will Soon Be Addressed

31 seconds ago
 Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting ..

Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting voting rights to overseas Paki ..

33 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

36 seconds ago
 100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

41 seconds ago
 Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to ..

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to business community

4 minutes ago
 ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.