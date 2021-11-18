Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to US for $5.3 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pfizer said Thursday it will sell 10 million Covid-19 treatment courses for Covid-19 to the US government for $5.3 billion, pending approval from regulators.

The pharmaceutical giant asked the US food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Paxlovid pill which has been shown to cut hospitalization or death by nearly 90 percent among newly-infected high risk patients.