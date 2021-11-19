UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Says US FDA Authorized Its COVID Booster Shot For All Adults

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, the company announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, the company announced on Friday.

"Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include individuals 18 years of age and older. The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the Primary series, and is the same dosage strength as the doses in the primary series," the statement read.

"With boosters, more adults will now have the opportunity to help preserve a high-level of protection against this disease. We are grateful to the FDA for their rigorous review, and the action taken today that we hope will help accelerate our path out of this pandemic," CEO Albert Bourla said.

In September, the FDA authorized Pfizer booster doses for those already vaccinated against the coronavirus but at high risk of infection, including those over 65 years old and those who are more likely to get exposed to the disease, including health care, emergency and transportation workers.

