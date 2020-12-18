UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Says Vaccine Price Confidential After Belgian Official's Tweet

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Pfizer Says Vaccine Price Confidential After Belgian Official's Tweet

US pharma giant Pfizer said Friday that the price of the coronavirus vaccine it developed together with BioNTech was confidential, after the Belgian state secretary for budget revealed contract details on social media

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US pharma giant Pfizer said Friday that the price of the coronavirus vaccine it developed together with BioNTech was confidential, after the Belgian state secretary for budget revealed contract details on social media.

"These prices are covered by a clause of confidentiality in the contract with the European Commission," Elisabeth Schraepen, a Pfizer spokeswoman in Benelux, was quoted as saying by the Belgian daily Le Soir.

The reveal came amid a heated debate between State Secretary for Budget Eva De Bleeker and the opposition about whether the small European nation could afford COVID-19 vaccines.

She later said she had been "too transparent."

De Bleeker removed the price table from her Twitter account but the screenshot has been circulated by Belgian media. It shows that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine costs 12 Euros ($14.68) per dose. Moderna is priced the highest at $18, while Astra-Zeneca is the cheapest at 1.78 euros ($2.18).

Related Topics

Budget Social Media Twitter Price Media From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Jam Kamal lauds farmers' role for u ..

20 seconds ago

Moscow Condemns 'Political Terror' Faced by Media, ..

21 seconds ago

Sindh Govt takes emergency steps to faulty fire en ..

24 seconds ago

Karachi likely to have cold, dry weather on Saturd ..

26 seconds ago

PM's Advisor urges diversification in export goods ..

2 seconds ago

Burkina Faso court confirms Kabore's landslide win ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.