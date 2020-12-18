US pharma giant Pfizer said Friday that the price of the coronavirus vaccine it developed together with BioNTech was confidential, after the Belgian state secretary for budget revealed contract details on social media

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US pharma giant Pfizer said Friday that the price of the coronavirus vaccine it developed together with BioNTech was confidential, after the Belgian state secretary for budget revealed contract details on social media.

"These prices are covered by a clause of confidentiality in the contract with the European Commission," Elisabeth Schraepen, a Pfizer spokeswoman in Benelux, was quoted as saying by the Belgian daily Le Soir.

The reveal came amid a heated debate between State Secretary for Budget Eva De Bleeker and the opposition about whether the small European nation could afford COVID-19 vaccines.

She later said she had been "too transparent."

De Bleeker removed the price table from her Twitter account but the screenshot has been circulated by Belgian media. It shows that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine costs 12 Euros ($14.68) per dose. Moderna is priced the highest at $18, while Astra-Zeneca is the cheapest at 1.78 euros ($2.18).