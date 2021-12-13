UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Says Will Acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals For $6.7Bln

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Pfizer said on Monday it will acquire American biotech company Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Pfizer said on Monday it will acquire American biotech company Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion.

"Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Arena, a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases," the release said.

Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction for approximately $6.7 billion.

The boards of directors of both pharmaceuticals have unanimously approved the transaction.

Arena's portfolio comprises promising development-stage therapeutic candidates in gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, according to the release.

