Pfizer Seeks Full FDA Approval for Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they have begun the process of seeking full authorization from the US food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccines for individuals aged 16 and above, making them the first companies to apply for full regulatory approval.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced the initiation of a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of their mRNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older," the companies said in a joint statement.

Pfizer and BioNTch obtained emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, and has delivered more than 170 million doses since then.

The FDA has so far only granted emergency use authorization for vaccines being used in the United States.

Data to support the so-called BLA will be submitted to the agency "on a rolling basis" over the coming weeks, with request for a priority review, the statement said.

The target date for acceptance will be decided by the agency once the BLA submissions were complete and formally reviewed, the statement added.