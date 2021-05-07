UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Seeks Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Company Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:24 PM

Pfizer Seeks Full FDA Approval for Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Company Statement

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they have begun the process of seeking full authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccines for individuals aged 16 and above, making them the first companies to apply for full regulatory approval

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they have begun the process of seeking full authorization from the US food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccines for individuals aged 16 and above, making them the first companies to apply for full regulatory approval.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced the initiation of a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of their mRNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older," the companies said in a joint statement.

Pfizer and BioNTch obtained emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, and has delivered more than 170 million doses since then.

The FDA has so far only granted emergency use authorization for vaccines being used in the United States.

Data to support the so-called BLA will be submitted to the agency "on a rolling basis" over the coming weeks, with request for a priority review, the statement said.

The target date for acceptance will be decided by the agency once the BLA submissions were complete and formally reviewed, the statement added.

Related Topics

United States December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.