Pfizer Starts Second Phase Of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug In Exposed Adults

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:22 PM

Pfizer has started the second phase in the study of its new oral antiviral drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in adults exposed to the novel coronavirus, the company said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Pfizer has started the second phase in the study of its new oral antiviral drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in adults exposed to the novel coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

"Pfizer Inc. today announced the start of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) study to evaluate the investigational novel oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection," the company said in a release.

The new study is enrolling individuals 18 and older living in the same household with an individual who has a confirmed symptomatic coronavirus infection, the release said.

If successful, the oral antiviral therapy will be able to stop the virus in the early stages in individuals exposed to the novel coronavirus and prevent the virus from replicating itself and inhibiting the onset of infection in others, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said.

On Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the world would be able to return to normal life within a year provided there will be annual revaccinations.

