MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US pharma giant Pfizer plans to ask Japan on Friday for its formal approval of the vaccine it developed together with Germany's Biontech, Japanese media reported.

This could make Pfizer the Asian country's first vaccine supplier, the Kyodo news agency cited sources familiar with the matter as saying on Thursday.

Japan has a contract with the US company for 120 million doses of the two-component vaccine, which is enough to immunize 60 million people, or a half of its population. The rollout could reportedly begin as early as March.