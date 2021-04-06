UrduPoint.com
Pfizer to Deliver 2Mln Fewer Vaccine Doses to France in May Than Planned - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) France will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in May, as the US pharmaceutical corporation will reduce the planned 10.6 million-dose supply by two million, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the shipment will be delayed for a month.

The US company, in turn, denies any delays, arguing that the agreement envisages quarterly, not monthly deliveries.

The mass immunization campaign in France is largely based on the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Apart from that, the country has approved the vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca.

