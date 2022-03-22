Pfizer to Give UNICEF 4Mln COVID-19 Treatment Courses for Countries in Need

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Pfizer said Tuesday it will provide UNICEF with up to 4 million doses of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to be distributed among low- and middle-income countries.

"Pfizer Inc. announced today an agreement with UNICEF to supply up to 4 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral treatment, PAXLOVID(nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332) tablets and ritonavir tablets), to 95 low- and middle-income countries, pending authorization or approval," the statement read.

Treatment courses will go to all low, middle, and upper middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as states that have gone from lower-middle to upper-middle status in the past five years.

In total, the countries account for 53% of the world's population, it added.

"Supplying to UNICEF is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to accelerate access to PAXLOVID to treat COVID-19 infection as quickly as possible and at an affordable price in order to decrease the strain on healthcare systems and help save lives in low- and middle-income countries," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer and UNICEF did not disclose financial details of the agreement. The supply should be available to support orders in April 2022, and will continue throughout 2022, pending regulatory authorization or approval, according to the statement.