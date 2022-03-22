UrduPoint.com

Pfizer To Give UNICEF 4Mln COVID-19 Treatment Courses For Countries In Need

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Pfizer to Give UNICEF 4Mln COVID-19 Treatment Courses for Countries in Need

Pfizer said Tuesday it will provide UNICEF with up to 4 million doses of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to be distributed among low- and middle-income countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Pfizer said Tuesday it will provide UNICEF with up to 4 million doses of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to be distributed among low- and middle-income countries.

"Pfizer Inc. announced today an agreement with UNICEF to supply up to 4 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral treatment, PAXLOVID(nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332) tablets and ritonavir tablets), to 95 low- and middle-income countries, pending authorization or approval," the statement read.

Treatment courses will go to all low, middle, and upper middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as states that have gone from lower-middle to upper-middle status in the past five years.

In total, the countries account for 53% of the world's population, it added.

"Supplying to UNICEF is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to accelerate access to PAXLOVID to treat COVID-19 infection as quickly as possible and at an affordable price in order to decrease the strain on healthcare systems and help save lives in low- and middle-income countries," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer and UNICEF did not disclose financial details of the agreement. The supply should be available to support orders in April 2022, and will continue throughout 2022, pending regulatory authorization or approval, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Africa World Oral Price April All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per tola 22 Mar 2022

43 seconds ago
 Balochistan women urge party tickets on general se ..

Balochistan women urge party tickets on general seats

45 seconds ago
 Khanewal chamber delegation visits SCCI

Khanewal chamber delegation visits SCCI

46 seconds ago
 All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with enth ..

All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm

50 seconds ago
 Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

4 minutes ago
 6 injured in road accident

6 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>