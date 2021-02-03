UrduPoint.com
Pfizer To Prepare 100Mln Vaccine Doses In French Sanofi Plants Starting Summer - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:05 PM

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech, which are engaged in the joint development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, will produce its 100 million shots in facilities belonging to France's pharma giant, Sanofi, which earlier announced a delay in its vaccine production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech, which are engaged in the joint development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, will produce its 100 million shots in facilities belonging to France's pharma giant, Sanofi, which earlier announced a delay in its vaccine production.

Earlier in January, the firms reached an agreement under which the French drugmaker would assist US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech in packaging and transporting their COVID-19 vaccine starting in July 2020. The separate announcement on the production of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on a Sanofi plant was made by Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the minister delegate in charge of the industry for the economy minister, on Wednesday.

"Starting this summer, 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are available, will be finalized in the factories of 'Sanofi'," Beaune said.

Sanofi's decision to join efforts with the other two companies followed its December announcement on the postponement of its joint vaccine project with the UK-based GSK firm to late 2021 due to the unsatisfactory interim results of the first clinical trials phase.

In the meantime, Pannier-Runacher on the RTL broadcaster detailed the government vaccine production strategy, which seeks to compensate vaccine cuts from Pfizer and Moderna by engaging several facilities in France in the preparation of the shots.

In particular, the first site on the French mainland will start to produce Moderna vaccine doses in March, the facility for the Pfizer vaccine will start operating in April, and the German Curevac vaccine's production will begin in May, she specified. Besides Sanofi, the strategy includes such companies as Delpharm and Recipharm.

The vaccination campaign began in France on December 27 but was significantly slowed down by delays in deliveries of the vaccines authorized by the EU, including those by Pfizer, Moderna, and the recently approved one by AstraZeneca.

