Pfizer to Start Exporting US-Made COVID-19 Vaccine to Canada Next Week - Canadian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Pfizer will begin to deliver its coronavirus vaccines produced at a plant in the US state of Michigan to Canada starting next week, Canadian Federal Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday.

Canada was previously receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the company's main European manufacturing facility located in Belgium.

"Pfizer has informed us that they will be shipping Canada's doses from Kalamazoo [Michigan] beginning next week. We expect to remain on the same delivery schedule, with two million doses expected each week in May, starting next week, and 2.4 million doses each week in June," Anand told a televised news conference.

The US government has recently been subject to criticism in media over its refusal to export the surplus of doses amid low domestic demand to third countries, with vaccines about to expire.