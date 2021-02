Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 Becomes 1st to Receive Approval in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Japan has formally greenlighted the first coronavirus vaccine the one developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for domestic use, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Japan received 400,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on Friday, and the government's health panel approved it.

The two-dose vaccine will be administered to people over 16 years of age.

The vaccination is expected to start on February 17 at a medical facility in Tokyo before expanding elsewhere, and 20,000 health workers who agreed to take part in a study to track any potential side effects will be the first to receive shots. A further 3.7 million frontline medical workers across Japan will be inoculated in March, and some 36 million people aged over 65 will receive shots starting April.