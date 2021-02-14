UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 Becomes 1st To Receive Approval In Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Japan has formally greenlighted the first coronavirus vaccine ” the one developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech ” for domestic use, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Japan received 400,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on Friday, and the government's health panel approved it.

The two-dose vaccine will be administered to people over 16 years of age.

The vaccination is expected to start on February 17 at a medical facility in Tokyo before expanding elsewhere, and 20,000 health workers who agreed to take part in a study to track any potential side effects will be the first to receive shots. A further 3.7 million frontline medical workers across Japan will be inoculated in March, and some 36 million people aged over 65 will receive shots starting April.

