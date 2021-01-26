UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Vaccine Deliveries To Greece Resume - Health Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine supplies to Greece have resumed and Athens hopes there will be no more disruptions, the Health Ministry's Secretary General for Primary Health Care said.

"Deliveries have been restored," Marios Themistokleous said at a Monday briefing on the Greek government's vaccination program.

Pfizer said earlier this month that it was delaying vaccine shipments for three to four weeks because of work to increase capacity at its Belgian processing plant.

According to Themistokleous, Greece received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday and expects another 815,000 doses by the end of February, and 1,415,000 doses by the end of March.

Themistokleous said that Greece is also expecting AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries (410,000 doses by the end of February, and another 330,000 by the end of March), as well as vaccine supplies from Moderna (20,000 doses by the end of January; 115,000 by the end of February, and 105,000 by the end of March).

The health official said that the rate of vaccination is increasing in Greece with the average of the last few days exceeding 16,000 vaccinations per day.

