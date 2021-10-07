UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Vaccine For Under-12 Could Be Ready For Emergency Use By Nov - White House's Zients

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 could be authorized for emergency use by Federal health regulators by late November, White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in an interview broadcast by CNN on Thursday.

"Again, it's up to the FDA (food and Drug Administration) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and scientific processes," Zients said when asked whether the approval could be granted by Thanksgiving in the US. "But yes, it could and we will be ready as soon as the FDA and CDC give the go-ahead."

Earlier in the day, Pfizer announced that it submitted a request to the FDA to grant an Emergency Use Authorization of its vaccine in children ages five to under-12

More Stories From World

