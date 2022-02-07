UrduPoint.com

Pfizer Vaccine Less Than 60% Effective In 2-4 Year Olds - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is only 57% effective in children ages 2-4, and 50% effective in toddlers 6 months to 2 years old, Axios reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is only 57% effective in children ages 2-4, and 50% effective in toddlers 6 months to 2 years old, Axios reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the data.

The data are said to be based on a small sample size. The leaked results show the vaccine's effectiveness against Delta and Omicron, though effectiveness against Omicron is thought to be lower, the source said.

On February 1, Pfizer/BioNTech said in a press release that they were seeking emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children six months through 4 years of age. The pharma giants said they expect to complete the EUA submission in the coming days.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in the release that the vaccine has demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles in multiple clinical trials starting from five years old.

The EUA would authorize the first two doses of a planned three-dose Primary series in the age group, the release said.

A third vaccine dose will be needed in the future to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future coronavirus variants, but the EUA will give parents an opportunity to begin the vaccination series while awaiting authorization for the third dose, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

