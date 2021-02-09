UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Vaccine May Be Effective Against New COVID-19 Variants - Researchers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech may be effective against new highly infectious variants of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, a new scientific study published in the Nature Medicine journal has found.

In the peer-reviewed study, researchers used blood sera samples from 20 participants taken either two or four weeks after they were given the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists said that the antibodies in the samples effectively neutralized both variants, although the vaccine had greater success in generating a response to the UK variant.

The scientists said that their study, which used engineered viruses that bore resemblance to the UK and South African strains, did not contain the full set of spike proteins found on both variants.

The publication of the study comes after a fresh analysis suggested that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was not effective at preventing mild to moderate illness caused by the South African variant.

The South African government on Sunday announced that it would halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in response to the new study.

Speaking earlier on Monday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the findings were "clearly concerning," although stressed that the study had a limited sample size.

