UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Vaccine Not Linked To Post-jab Deaths: EU Regulator

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:26 PM

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU's medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine's rollout

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU's medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine's rollout.

The European Medicines Agency said it had looked at the deaths, including a number in the elderly, and "concluded that the data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty (the vaccine) and the cases do not raise a safety concern." In its first safety update since the EU started its vaccination campaign in December, the Amsterdam-based EMA said that data "is consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine, and no new side effects were identified." Reports of occasional severe allergic reactions did not go beyond what had already been found about this "known side effect", it added.

"The benefits of Comirnaty in preventing Covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks, and there are no recommended changes regarding the use of the vaccine," the EMA said.

The EU watchdog has so far approved two vaccines, by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

It is set to give its verdict on a third, by AstraZeneca, later Friday.

A number of countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, have reported deaths of people who had been given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab but no direct links to the vaccine have been established.

Norway in particular registered 33 deaths among elderly people who had received their first dose.

Oslo said earlier this month it had not established a link but recommended doctors consider the overall health of the most frail before giving them the jab.

Related Topics

Norway Iceland Sweden Finland Denmark December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

40 seconds ago

Constable held for taking bribe in sargodha

43 seconds ago

Sehat Plus Card to benefit 40mn in southern distri ..

45 seconds ago

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

47 seconds ago

Europe awaits AstraZeneca approval as virus varian ..

9 minutes ago

Winter vacations in Malakand, upper areas extended ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.