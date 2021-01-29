UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Vaccine Not Linked To Post-jab Deaths: EU Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:24 PM

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU's medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine's rollout

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU's medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine's rollout.

The European Medicines Agency said it had looked at the deaths, including a number in the elderly, and "concluded that the data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty (the vaccine) and the cases do not raise a safety concern."

