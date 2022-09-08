Pfizer Wins Additional $4.8Bln Contract to Make More COVID-19 Medication - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Pfizer has been awarded a more than $4.8 billion US Army modification contract for the oral therapeutic PAXLOVID, the Defense Department announced.

"Pfizer (of) New York, New York was awarded a $4,852,867,500 modification ...contract for the oral therapeutic PAXLOVID," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in New York City over the six-and-a-half months with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023, the release said.

"Fiscal 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funds; Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds; Coronavirus Preparedness Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds; and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the amount of $4,852,867,500 were obligated at the time of the award," the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, will supervise the project, according to the release.