Pfizer Wins Control of Global Vaccine Access in Government Contracts - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Vaccine maker Pfizer, in contracts with governments, routinely wins a veto power over donations of the company's inoculations to poor countries, silence from government officials over any disputes that arise and multiple protections from lawsuits, the advocacy group Public Citizen said in a report on Wednesday.

"Public Citizen has identified several Pfizer contracts, including with Brazil, Colombia, the European Commission and the US, that offer a glimpse into how the world's second largest pharmaceutical corporation has gained the power to throttle supply, shift risk and maximize profits all during the worst public health crisis in a century," the report said.

The report is based on copies of confidential contracts with eight nations, including redacted versions for the United States and the United Kingdom, and unredacted copies of agreements with the European Commission.

However, the report focuses largely on contracts with four Latin American nations - Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Brazil.

Brazil, for example, is restricted from accepting vaccine donations from other countries and is required to purchase all vaccines directly from Pfizer, the report said.

In addition, Brazil is prohibited from donating vaccines to other nations without Pfizer's permission. The report gives no indication that Pfizer ever exercised that option.

Multiple press reports on Pfizer's bare-knuckle approach in negotiations followed a February article by the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism with similar allegations of bullying.

Pfizer declined to comment on claims in the Bureau of Investigative Journalism article, but issued a statement saying the company was committed to working with governments and relevant agencies to ensure equitable and affordable global access to its vaccine.